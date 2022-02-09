Memorial service set for officers killed in campus shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are expected to attend a memorial service Wednesday for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia.

Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were killed on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them after a brief interaction. School president David W. Bushman said the two officers were close friends and known on campus as “the dynamic duo.”

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a 27-year-old former student at the college, has been charged with murder. Authorities have not discussed any motive for the killings. During Campbell’s court arraignment last week, his attorney asked that he be given a mental health evaluation.

The service is expected to draw members of the public and law enforcement officers from around the region. A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he plans to attend. Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, said between 1,500 and 2,000 people are expected.

The service will be held at Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.

