National Guard helicopter crashes near Utah ski resort

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 12:51 pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details.

The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

