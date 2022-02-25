On Air: This Just In
Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 6:49 pm
GRANBURY, Texas (AP) — Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide. Police identified them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two girls, ages 13 and 3 months.

Investigators haven’t said how the four were related or who they suspect caused the deaths, but they said there was no evidence that anyone else was involved.

Granbury is a city of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

___

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

