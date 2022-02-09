On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
South Carolina police officer in custody in fatal shooting

JEFFREY COLLINS
February 9, 2022 1:15 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small-town police officer in South Carolina was taken into custody Wednesday after shooting and killing a man whose family said was unarmed and driving away from a traffic stop.

The name of the Hemingway officer and the charges against her won’t be released until she is served the arrest warrants, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told reporters.

Robert Junior Langley, 46, died in the early Sunday shooting after the officer thought he ran a stop sign and chased him out of the town of 530 and into rural Georgetown County, investigators and an attorney for the family said.

Investigators showed the family some dashboard camera footage of the shooting Wednesday morning, family attorney Bakari Sellers said at a news conference.

“They were able to hear him being shot unjustifiably. They were able to see him gargling blood and fighting for air,” Sellers said.

Langley didn’t have any arrest warrants and made no action that would have led the officer to fear she was going to be killed, Sellers said.

“He rolled through a stop sign. Add him to the list of Tamir Rice having a toy gun,” Sellers said.

Langley was a father of 10 and just became a grandfather. He worked at a local chicken processing plant, his family said.

“Junior wouldn’t hurt a flea — never would’ve. He was a good man, he worked and he took care of his children,” said Brenda Williams, a friend of the family.

Sellers said the investigation looked like a small town officer made poor and illegal decisions that cost a man his life.

“All because a cop was, one, out of he depth and, two, apparently not trained well or didn’t listen in training,” Sellers said.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

