US military responding to helicopter crash in Hawaii

AUDREY McAVOY
February 22, 2022 6:00 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said Tuesday it’s responding to the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility said the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m.

Information on casualties will be release when available, it said in a news release.

The helicopter was flying in support of a training operation, it said.

A Kauai County spokesperson said county police and firefighters responded and were assisting the military.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, the release said.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility is a Navy base on the western edge of Kauai where the military tests missile defenses and various units conduct exercises.

