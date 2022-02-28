Woman arrested in alleged toddler abduction in Bay Area

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A woman was arrested in Northern California on suspicion of abducting a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen over the weekend, police said Monday.

An officer found the child and the missing car Sunday about 13 hours after the child was taken and an Amber Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol.

Surveillance video implicated Luong Tammy Huynh, 29, in the boy’s abduction. She was arrested Sunday night at her home in San Jose, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Huynh is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft charges, police said.

It was not immediately known if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

The child’s abduction led the California Highway Patrol to issue an Amber Alert for five San Francisco Bay Area counties shortly after the abduction at about 4 a.m.

After the boy was found, he was taken to a hospital to be checked, police said.

“He appears to be unharmed and healthy,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted.

The car with the boy inside was stolen while his mother unloaded groceries at a motel in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. It was found about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from where it was stolen, police said.

Police said Huynh was staying with a friend at the motel where the boy’s mother and their family had been residing for the past week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

