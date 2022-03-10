On Air: Off The Shelf
10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 10:24 am
DALLAS (AP) — Ten people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue in Dallas were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two gunmen, police said.

No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning after the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, where a spring break party was taking place. About 1,000 people were at the venue when gunfire erupted outside, police said.

The gunshot victims were standing in line outside when someone opened fire, police said. The victims range in age from 15 to 21, and an 18-year-old man was in critical condition, police said Monday.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told The Dallas Morning News that the wounded were “caught up in the crossfire” between at least two gunmen.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas. Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

