Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 8:48 pm
< a min read
      

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into a Northern California preschool on Thursday, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital but nobody was reported killed, police said.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a Suzuki sport utility vehicle, plowed through the wall of Great Adventures Christian Preschool and ended up completely inside the building, according to video aired by KRCR-TV.

Police Chief Jon Poletski said 19 children and at least two staff members were inside at the time. Fourteen children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and five others were taken by parents, Poletski said.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Police said one injured child was trapped under the car, the Record Searchlight of Redding reported.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those injured.

Other details of the crash weren’t immediately released.

Anderson is 10 miles south of Redding and about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist