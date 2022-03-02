Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2 sentenced for attacking people at Turkish restaurant in LA

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Armenian American men who attacked people at a Turkish restaurant in Beverly Hills were sentenced Monday to federal prison.

William Stepanyan, 23, of Glendale, was given a five-year sentence, and Harutyun Harry Chalikyan, 24, of Los Angeles Tujunga was sentenced to 15 months in prison. They were also ordered to pay a total of $21,200 in restitution.

They pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and committing a hate crime.

The men, who are acquaintances, stormed into family-owned Turkish restaurant on Nov. 20, 2020, and attacked five people, including four who are of Turkish descent. They hurled wooden chairs at the victims, overturned tables and smashed glassware, prosecutors said.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The attackers shouted derogatory slurs about Turkish people, yelled, “We came to kill you,” and caused $20,000 in damage, prosecutors said.

The attack occurred amid local protests during a war between Armenia and its Turkish-backed neighboring country, Azerbaijan, over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The victims in this case were brutally attacked by the defendants, who trampled their civil rights and likely caused lasting psychological pain for nothing more than the perception of where they were born,” Kristi Johnson, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge