Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 8:26 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s main state television channel was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top, with a message in Russian below calling on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

The news program quickly cut away to another scene.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova. The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Ovsyannikova spoke out against the war in a video on OVD-Info’s website.

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 ICS Proactive Defense: Leveraging...
3|21 SANS San Francisco Spring 2022
3|21 African Land Forces Summit (ALFS22)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US soldiers deploy to Europe