On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Japanese internment camp in Colorado named historic site

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 6:18 pm
1 min read
      

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill into law Friday designating a former World War II Japanese American internment camp in rural Colorado as a federal historic site managed by the National Park Service.

Camp Amache is owned by the town of Granada and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its current designation already qualifies it for preservation funds, but designating the remote southeastern Colorado landmark as a National Historic Site makes it eligible for additional federal money.

About 120,000 Japanese Americans were held in 10 camps in California, Arizona, Wyoming, Utah, Arkansas and Colorado after they were expelled from their homes near the West Coast under an executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt issued Feb. 19, 1942. More than 7,000 people were interned at Amache — the camp’s unofficial name, after a Cheyenne chief’s daughter — between 1942 and 1945.

The Amache site is less than one square mile (2.4 square kilometers) and features remnants of barracks, latrines, mess halls, military police structures and a cemetery, as well as trees planted by internees. It is currently managed by the non-profit Amache Preservation Society.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

The push to designate Amache as a National Historic Site came as Japanese Americans across the country strive to spread awareness about the injustices committed by the U.S. government against their community during World War II.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad