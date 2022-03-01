On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man pleads guilty to burning tire marks on LGBTQ streetscape

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:11 pm
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida last summer.

Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, pleaded guilty in Palm Beach County circuit court to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to court records. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Jerich joined a convoy of about 30 vehicles last June to celebrate Trump’s birthday in Delray Beach, officials said. A video that quickly went viral showed a white pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag and registered to Jerich’s father burn tire marks into a rainbow design painted on the road at an intersection.

Officials said the streetscape had been officially unveiled just a day earlier to celebrate Pride Month, which is meant to promote LGBTQ rights.

