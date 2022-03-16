On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: Man shot, killed supervisor at Houston office tower

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 4:59 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A man shot and killed his supervisor Wednesday in a high-rise office building in Houston, police said.

The shooting happened around noon on the 10th floor of the 20 Greenway Plaza office tower just off Interstate 69 west of downtown, Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

At a news conference, Satterwhite said the gunman was known to co-workers and officers swarmed the building, searching for him floor by floor.

Eventually, police tracked the suspect to the Houston House Apartments, a downtown high rise 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the shooting scene, where he surrendered to officers in the building garage, Satterwhite said.

No other injuries were reported. No identities have been released, and no motive has been determined. Police expect to charge the man with murder, Satterwhite said.

