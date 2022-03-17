Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Student, 12, arrested after bringing gun to school

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 6:55 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he showed off a handgun in his backpack to classmates and it fired into a table at a Southern California middle school, authorities said. No one was hurt.

The student, whose name was not released, was booked into a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm within an occupied building and possession of a firearm on a school campus, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The student was attending an afterschool program around 5 p.m. at the Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside, police said.

“As he reached into the backpack, the gun fired and struck the table then the ground,” the police department said in a news release.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The school campus went into lockdown and students were evacuated to a safe location. Police found the loaded gun and staff members pointed out the student.

Officers found other guns at the student’s house and seized them, police said. Counselors were on campus the next day.

The city of Riverside is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

St. Patrick’s Day at Blair House in Washington