U.S. News

Police: Suspect shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 12:32 pm
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, authorities said.

Olathe police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred in the “office area.” A suspect has been taken into custody, police said, and there are no reports that students were injured. Police didn’t immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive.

The district said in a tweet that Olathe East High School is currently under lockdown because of the situation.

“Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured,” the tweet said. The district added that it is working on a plan to reunite students with their families.

Neither police nor the district immediately returned a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

