On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Utah couple accused of using electric shocks on 2 kids

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Utah on allegations that they inflicted electric shocks to discipline two children while they were handcuffed to each other, police said.

Video security footage shows the two adults using “an electronic shocking device” last Saturday to shock the woman’s children on their backs and arms, police in the city of Ogden said in arrest records.

The 6-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy jerked their bodies in response and tried to avoid being shocked, but could not because they were handcuffed together and, at one point, restrained by the boyfriend, the arrest records said.

Police did not describe the device that was used and did not immediately respond a telephone message seeking more details.

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

The suspects were arrested on child abuse charges Saturday and were detained Tuesday without bail.

Jail records did not list attorneys who could comment for the couple and a woman who answered a phone listed for the female suspect said she had no comment.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 Employee Recognition for the Modern...
4|5 Industry 4.0: How to Use Industrial...
4|5 Connect with Customers and Manage Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories