On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Woman accused of killing her boyfriend in interstate rundown

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 4:08 pm
1 min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said.

Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami, was jailed on a charge of murder in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48, news outlets reported. The man was found dead early Sunday along the side of Interstate 10 west of Mobile, Alabama.

The two were westbound for California and spent Saturday night in Mississippi, Capt. Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV. They got up early Sunday and headed off in the wrong direction, resulting in an argument that ended with Hernandez getting out of the vehicle with his belongings just miles (kilometers) into Alabama.

“She drove away. She didn’t get too far away, turned around began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and struck him at a high rate of speed pretty much killing him instantly,” Burch said.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

He added that evidence from the vehicle’s computer system showed the car was traveling at 73 mph (117 kph) upon impact.

Suarez was uninjured in the crash. She was jailed without bond and doesn’t have have a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes