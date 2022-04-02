On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment, mother arrested

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:07 am
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.

“Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers who responded to the scene on Tuesday night, according to the arrest report. Police said she appeared to be irrational.

The officers entered the apartment and found a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and neck tied, a police report said.

They tried to resuscitate the children until a Miami Fire Rescue crew arrived and pronounced them dead.

Police have not said how many calls were made to 911 or whether she spoke to a dispatcher.

No other details were immediately released.

