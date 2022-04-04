On Air: Cyber Chat
4 people found dead in rural Arkansas community

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 1:26 pm
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say four people were fatally shot at two homes in a rural community, but investigators have not yet determined whether the deaths are connected.

The deaths were reported Thursday at two homes about a one-quarter mile apart in rural Stone County, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police said. According to state police, 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her 55-year-old son, James Watters, were found dead Thursday afternoon by a family member.

State police said both had gunshot wounds. About eight hours later, investigators were called to a nearby home where William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon Trammell, 72, were found dead, also with gunshot wounds, state police said.

“State police special agents are investigating the cases independently and have not, at this juncture, found conclusive evidence to confirm whether the cases might be related,” state police said in a statement.

No arrests have been announced.

