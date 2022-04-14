On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Arkansas woman killed when tree falls on home during storms

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 7:49 am
< a min read
      

RISON, Ark. (AP) — A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the area, officials said.

Her death occurred Wednesday as part of a multiday severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central United States.

In Arkansas, the woman was died when a tree toppled on her home in Rison shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, pinning her to the couch, said Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County’s emergency management coordinator. Rison is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister was rated an EF3 with peak wind speeds of 165 mph (265 kph).

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories