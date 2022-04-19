Trending:
Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Prescott

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 2:02 am
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents near Mount Union, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Prescott, officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday after a wildfire began at about 10 a.m. It said on Facebook that an evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement that the fire has burned about 500 acres in rugged terrain filled with brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer, which are trees with cones and needle-like leaves.

Department officials said fire crews, engines and aircraft have been working to suppress the flames and that smoke may be visible from surrounding towns and areas, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

