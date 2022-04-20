On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 9:01 am
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Three people were injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday at a residence hall at a Texas university, officials said.

The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The school said the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for.

The university said there were three reported injuries but did not provide details.

Fire officials told Houston TV station KTRK that the fire appeared to be contained to a hallway on the third floor. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

