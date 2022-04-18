Montana searchers recover bodies of 2 missing teen kayakers

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday.

The girl’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said. The boy’s body was located late Monday morning at about the same depth and about a quarter-mile (400 meters) away, KERR-AM reported.

Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.

The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. Their names have not been released.

The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.