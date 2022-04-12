On Air: Federal Insights
Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

KAREN MATTHEWS
April 12, 2022 9:33 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was dressed in construction attire.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

Associated Press reporter Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington.

