On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: 1 dead after teens in body armor shoot each other

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen was fatally wounded while he and a friend took turns wearing body armor and shooting each other, police said.

Christopher Leroy Broad, 15, died the evening of April 3 after being rushed to a hospital, according to police in Belleview, a community about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Following the teen’s death, investigators determined that Broad and a 17-year-old had been taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor, a police news release said. The 17-year-old shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest, and Broad was hit, officials said.

The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and he has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.

A 16-year-old boy who witnessed the shooting initially lied to police about what had happened, according to authorities. They said the boy has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Both teens have been charged as adults.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories