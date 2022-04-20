Trending:
U.S. News

Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 6:50 pm
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home, where authorities found the bodies.

Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy,” WDIO-TV reported. He said a dog was also found deceased.

Police say they are still investigating.

