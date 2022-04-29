On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 8:43 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives are telling media outlets a former U.S. Marine has been killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia.

Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.

“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories