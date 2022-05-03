Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

3 motorcyclists killed in wrong-way crash in Arkansas

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing three people from Louisiana and injuring six others, according to Arkansas State Police.

Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, Louisiana; Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, of Slidell; and Malinda Shano, 50 of Terryton, Louisiana, died in the crash near Mulberry on Thursday, according to a preliminary report from police.

The injured were hospitalized in undisclosed condition, according to the report.

A group of motorcyclists were westbound on the interstate about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Little Rock when they collided with an eastbound pickup in the westbound lanes.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

The truck was driven by Ivan Santos of Norman, Oklahoma, who, along with a passenger in the vehicle, was among the injured, according to the report.

The report does not state whether Santos was cited. Jail records do not show Santos to be in custody and court records show no charges filed against him.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories