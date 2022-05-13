On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Coroner IDs inmates who died in same unit at S Carolina jail

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:11 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A coroner identified Friday two inmates who died in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina the day before.

Authorities said Allan Lindsay Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unconscious by Greenville County jail employees around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Friday that the cause and manner of the deaths were still under investigation. Authorities previously said autopsies for both men had been scheduled Friday.

Officials have not said what charges the men faced or how long they had been jailed. Online court records show Zack was charged in 2020 with felony DUI resulting in death. Those charges were still pending as of Friday, according to the court database.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories