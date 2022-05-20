Trending:
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago shooting

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 1:44 am
CHICAGO (AP) — One person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side.

One person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police did not release their names or ages.

No additional details about the circumstances behind the...

