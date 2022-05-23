Police: Driver swerved to avoid vehicle before bus rolled

KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A bus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Maryland before the bus overturned, injuring more than two dozen people over the weekend, police said Monday. The bus was traveling in the right lane of southbound I-95, north of Baltimore around 7 a.m. Sunday when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle and lost control, leading to the bus going off the road and overturning, Maryland State... READ MORE

KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A bus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Maryland before the bus overturned, injuring more than two dozen people over the weekend, police said Monday.

The bus was traveling in the right lane of southbound I-95, north of Baltimore around 7 a.m. Sunday when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle and lost control, leading to the bus going off the road and overturning, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The bus was carrying 47 people and 27 of them reported injuries on the scene, police said. Twelve of those injured people refused transport and 15 were taken to hospitals for treatment. No fatalities were reported, police said.

All of the passengers taken to the hospital were released Sunday and megabus.com provided transportation for those who requested it, according to Dan Rodriguez, a megabus.com spokesperson. The bus driver was still at the hospital Monday, but was alert, talking and walking, Rodriguez said.

Neither impaired nor distracted driving were factors in the crash and no charges have been filed, police said. The crash remains under investigation. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

