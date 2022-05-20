Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors. Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White, but she approved the state’s request in an order Wednesday, records show. White, who is being held at a state... READ MORE

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White, but she approved the state’s request in an order Wednesday, records show.

White, who is being held at a state prison after being recaptured in Indiana last week, must provide the sample by Friday or “as soon as practicable,” Medley said, and a defense lawyer can observe the process.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director. Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana, and Vicky White, 56, died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

An attorney for Casey White has not commented publicly since the arrest and did not oppose the request for a DNA sample, made in the escape case. But the prisoner’s mother said she doubts her son knew about the escape until Vicky White came to take him from jail for a supposed mental evaluation April 29.

White is scheduled to go on trial in June on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Connie Ridgeway in 2015, although a delay is possible. Authorities said the man confessed to the killing in 2020 while in prison for other crimes.

