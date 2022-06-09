Trending:
U.S. News

Authorities: Mississippi officer, 1 other dead in shooting

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 9:25 pm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has died along with one other person after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in an eastern Mississippi city, authorities said, adding a suspect was being sought.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is investigating the shooting and also seeking the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old suspect who could be armed and dangerous.

The police officer wasn’t immediately identified and authorities did not disclose specifics other than to say the were investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation statement said only that the officer and a “deceased female” were both found at the scene on a Meridian avenue.

Meridian, a city of more than 40,000, is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of the Mississippi capital of Jackson.

Top Stories