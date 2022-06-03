Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing three girls, California state prosecutors said. García, 53, pleaded guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15. The California attorney general’s office said he used his spiritual influence to have... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing three girls, California state prosecutors said.

García, 53, pleaded guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.

The California attorney general’s office said he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. Two female co-defendants, including a woman who previously admitted facilitating the abuse, have also pleaded guilty.

“García used his power to take advantage of children,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purposes of sexual assault. Today’s conviction can never undo the harm, but it will help protect future generations.”

The guilty plea just before his trial was to begin Monday is an abrupt turn from the vigorous denials by his lawyers and ardent support from his church of 5 million worldwide followers.

Garcia had faced charges that included human trafficking and child rape.

Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.