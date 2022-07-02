2 police officers shot in western NY city, hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two police officers were shot Thursday night in the city of Rochester in western New York, authorities said. Both were hospitalized. The severity of their wounds wasn’t immediately clear. The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m., according to Rochester Police Lt. Gregory Bello, a department spokesman. “They were doing their jobs as police officers, and at least one male approached them and opened fire on them,” Bello told reporters at... READ MORE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two police officers were shot Thursday night in the city of Rochester in western New York, authorities said.

Both were hospitalized. The severity of their wounds wasn’t immediately clear.

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m., according to Rochester Police Lt. Gregory Bello, a department spokesman.

“They were doing their jobs as police officers, and at least one male approached them and opened fire on them,” Bello told reporters at the scene of the shooting.

Bello said he didn’t have an update on the officers’ conditions yet and didn’t know if the gunman was in police custody.

