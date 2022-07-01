Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Several police officers wounded in eastern Kentucky shooting

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 1:22 am
< a min read
      

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly” in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who...

READ MORE

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly” in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals around the region.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 Splunk Security Ninja Workshop EMEA...
7|7 Accelerating Zero Trust Implementations...
7|7 ExploitCon Bellevue 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories