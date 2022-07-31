On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds seven

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 2:31 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet...

READ MORE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 EANGUS 51ST Annual Conference 2022
8|7 Eighteenth Symposium on Usable Privacy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories