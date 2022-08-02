On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
2 on ATV die when they hit tractor-trailer near NYC bridge

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 2:53 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating a crash that killed two men who were thrown from an all-terrain vehicle when it struck a tractor-trailer in Queens. The ATV driver was then run over by the truck, authorities said.

Police said the men were traveling through an intersection toward a Manhattan-bound entrance to the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge when their ATV hit an oncoming tractor-trailer early Friday.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating a crash that killed two men who were thrown from an all-terrain vehicle when it struck a tractor-trailer in Queens. The ATV driver was then run over by the truck, authorities said.

Police said the men were traveling through an intersection toward a Manhattan-bound entrance to the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge when their ATV hit an oncoming tractor-trailer early Friday.

The 22-year-old driver, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The unidentified passenger later died at a hospital, police said. Both suffered severe injuries, while the truck driver was not hurt, officials said.

Police did not say whether the men were wearing helmets.

