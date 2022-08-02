On Air: Federal News Network program
2 people fatally shot and bicyclist killed in Oakland

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 5:38 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said.

The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot and killed Friday night in the city’s West Oakland neighborhood and that the suspect tried to flee in a vehicle.

Friends of the victim fired at the suspect, killing him. Then the vehicle he was in crashed into the bicyclist, killing him, the newspaper reported.

Oakland police did not immediately respond Saturday to an email seeking more details.

