Apparent house explosion reported in southern Indiana

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 3:03 pm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to an apparent explosion involving at least one house in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to several media reports.

No information has been released about casualties in the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Courier & Press of Evansville reported.

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in what appears to be a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire...

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in what appears to be a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene.

Evansville is in southern Indiana on the Kentucky border.

Top Stories