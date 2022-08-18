Trending:
Fatalities reported after 2 planes collide in California

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 7:26 pm
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Multiple fatalities have been reported after two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said Thursday.

The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Watsonville is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

