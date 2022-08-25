On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hawaii ambulance fire leaves patient dead, paramedic injured

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 6:49 am
HONOLULU (AP) — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured after an ambulance caught fire outside a hospital in Hawaii, emergency officials said.

“We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don’t understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital,” said Dr. Jim Ireland, the emergency services director. “We’re all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life.”

The patient died in the back of the ambulance outside Adventist Castle Health in Kailua Wednesday night, while the paramedic with him, an eight-year veteran, was left in critical condition, Ireland said.

“All our paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day, and it’s just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I’ll just leave it at that,” Ireland said. “Please pray for him.”

Ireland said another EMT was unhurt. The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating.

Top Stories