U.S. News

Large fire consumes boats, vehicles at boatyard

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 2:46 pm
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Several boats have been consumed by a large fire at a Massachusetts boatyard Friday.

Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed several boats and vehicles at the boatyard in Mattapoisett either burned out shells or being consumed by flames.

People who picked up the phones at the Mattapoisett fire and police departments said no one was available to comment. It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

The area of the fire was...

The area of the fire was part of a Weather Service warning Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds. It sent a plume of dense black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that its radar had detected “what is most likely a smoke plume” in Mattapoisett.

Several other people posted images of the fire and smoke on social media.

Top Stories