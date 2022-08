LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police said they were investigating a fatal shooting Thursday in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that one person was dead and two others were injured.

They said a suspect and the victims knew each other, and the suspect remained at large in what they called an isolated event.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.