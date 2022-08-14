On Air: Federal News Network program
Police: Injuries when vehicle crashed into NC restaturant

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 3:37 pm
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A vehicle crashed into an eastern North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, injuring several customers, police said.

The Wilson Police Department said the single-vehicle accident occurred at a Hardee’s restaurant about 9:45 a.m. The extent of the customers’ injuries wasn’t immediately released.

The department said in a news release that its traffic patrol unit was investigating what happened. The road outside the restaurant was reopened to traffic later Sunday.

Wilson, with a population of 48,000, is located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

