On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Visitor to Grand Canyon’s North Rim slips, falls and dies

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 3:52 pm
< a min read
      

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement Saturday.

Rangers found his body about 200 feet (61 meters) below the rim near the park’s Bright Angel Point Trail, the statement said. The man, 44, was off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon.

He was not identified....

READ MORE

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement Saturday.

Rangers found his body about 200 feet (61 meters) below the rim near the park’s Bright Angel Point Trail, the statement said. The man, 44, was off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon.

He was not identified. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News