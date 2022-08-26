On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 8:48 am
PLANO, Texas (AP) — A woman has been arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot.

Plano police said in a statement Thursday that Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges. She was jailed with bond set at $10,000.

Rani Banerjee told Dallas TV station WFAA that she and three friends had just finished eating dinner at a restaurant when Upton approached them in the parking lot.

“Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us. We were shocked by the racial slurs that she used and combative attitude,” Banerjee said.

The police statement said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Jail officials had no attorney listed for Upton.

The confrontation happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday outside a Plano restaurant. A widely circulated video showed Upton unleashing a profanity-laced rant on them, challenging their presence in the United States, threatening to shoot them and physically assaulting Banerjee, who was recording the confrontation on her phone.

