Authorities: 2 dead in plane crash in northwestern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a plane crash in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went off radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman helped in the search, located the crash scene and confirmed there were two fatalities.

The names, ages and hometowns of the victims aren’t immediately available.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash and will be investigating the cause.

