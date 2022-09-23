On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Child, 3, accidentally shoots and kills mother in SC home

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:40 am
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A mother was shot and killed by her 3-year-old child who found a gun inside their South Carolina home, authorities said.

Cora Lyn Bush, 33, died at the hospital a short time after the Wednesday morning shooting, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.

The child’s grandmother was in the Spartanburg home and what she told deputies matched the evidence in the home, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said...

Deputies continue to investigate how the child was able to get the gun and why it wasn’t secure.

Nearly 200 children have unintentionally fired a gun they found in 2022, resulting in more than 80 deaths, according to data collected by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group working to prevent gun violence.

Top Stories