On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 6:09 pm
< a min read
      

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes,...

READ MORE

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.

The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer.

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, the news release said.

The inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic by 8:30 a.m., and the rest of the roadway was reopened around noon, troopers said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories